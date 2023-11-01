Allu Arjun And Son Ayaan In An Adorable Pic From Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's Wedding Festivities

Allu Arjun shared this image. (courtesy: alluarjunonline)

After winning big at the 69th National Film Awards, Allu Arjun seems to be spending some quality time with his family. The actor, who is currently in Italy for his cousin Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding, has shared the cutest picture of himself with his son Ayaan. For the evening, Allu Arjun picked a finely tailored bandhgala and straight pants. Little Ayaan complemented his superstar dad with a tailored tuxedo. The father-son duo are sharing a happy moment. Along with the picture, Allu Arjun wrote, “My lil bad boy.” Adorable, isn't it?

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy were also seen at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's cocktail night in Tuscany. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were also part of the pre-wedding festivities. For the event, Allu Arjun picked a black and silver suit, while Sneha slipped into a stunning silver gown. FYI: Telugu actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will get married today in Italy.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun was felicitated with the Best Actor prize at the 69th National Film Award in New Delhi. The actor was recognised for his work in Pushpa: The Rise-Part 1. He attended the prestigious ceremony with his wife Sneha Reddy. On his return to Hyderabad with a national award, Allu Arjun received a warm welcome with dhols, flowers and a sea of fans surrounding him to celebrate this big feat. Several videos and pictures, making rounds on the internet, show the actor waving at his fans, while they are showering flower petals on him.

Allu Arjun also expressed his gratitude after receiving the honour. The actor shared a series of pictures from his big moment and wrote, “Honoured to receive the National Award. I want to thank the jury, the ministry, and the Government of India, for this recognition. This award is not only a personal milestone but belongs to all people who have supported and cherished our cinema. Thank you, Sukumar B garu. You are the reason behind my achievement.”

Up next Allu Arjun will be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Helmed by Sukumar, the movie apart from Allu Arjun features Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles. It will hit the theatres next year in August.