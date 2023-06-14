Newly Engaged Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi Share Pic From Europe Trip

Varun with Lavanya. (courtesy: varunkonidela7)

Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged last week in Hyderabad in a dreamy ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends. Now, days after the event, the two actors have shared a very special post on Instagram. The upload is an image of the couple from their Europe vacation and features Lavanya and Varun holding hands as they walk down a street. In the image, Varun Tej is dressed in a white T-shirt and black pants, while Lavanya is seen in a black-and-white ensemble. Sharing the image, the stars wrote, “Thanks to each and everyone for the warm wishes!”

In response, Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela dropped heart-eye emojis. Actor Navdeep commented with a heart emoticon. Shriya Saran said, “Congratulations guys. So happy.”

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have worked together on projects such as Mister and Antariksh 9000 kmph. Following their engagement, the couple shared pictures from their intimate celebration. In the first image in the carousel, the couple is seen smiling for the camera. The second photo has the two sharing a laugh. The third image features a close-up of their engagement rings. For the event, Varun wore an ivory kurta-pyjama set, while Lavanya was stunning as ever in a green saree.

In the caption, Varun Tej wrote, "Found my Lav." Meanwhile, Lavanya Tripathi wrote: "2016 to infinity. Found my forever." Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi congratulated the couple and said, “Congratulations you two. Wishing you both an amazing journey together!” Suniel Shetty, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela, and Pragya Jaiswal dropped heart emojis. Lakshmi Manchi said, “Congrats you two. Here's wishing you a lifetime of happiness.”

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement ceremony was attended by some of the biggest names including Chiranjeevi, son and actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni, Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy.

While Varun Tej is known for his work in films such as Fidaa, Kanche, Loafer, F3: Fun and Frustration, Lavanya Tripathi has featured in films like Doosukeltha, Bramman, and Happy Birthday.