1 Year Of <i>Heeramandi</i>: "Cheering For Sanjay Sir, Our Captain," Says Aditi Rao Hydari

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, achieved significant success. Aditi expressed gratitude for her role as Bibbojaan on social media. Aditi is set to star in upcoming projects, O Saathi Re and Gandhi Talks.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi was a massive success, with the quintessential touch of larger-than-life sets, an ensemble cast, and a grand period piece coming to fruition.

The women-led cast featured Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Sehgal, Richa Chadha, Fardeen Khan, and Taha Shah Badussha.

As the series completes a year, Aditi Rao Hydari who received a lot of appreciation for her character Bibbojaan, took to social media to express her gratitude. The video also featured several other vital scenes from the series.

Sharing a video of her viral Gajagamini walk, Aditi wrote, "Heeramandi turns one. Cheering for Sanjay Sir, our captain! Moin sir, Sudeep da, Mahesh sir, Chang, Kruthi. My byoot collaborators. Our champion AD's, Netflix, and the village that made this universe come alive!"

She added, "Thank you for the joy, thank you for the love. It's the gift that keeps on giving. To all of you who made Bibbojaan and all of us a part of your hearts. This is an eternal love story between us!"

Richa Chadha too, took to Instagram, as she shared, "Thank you to everyone who worked on the show and everyone who watched it! Thank you @netflix_in , @monika__shergill @tanyabami for backing @bhansaliproductions vision. Love you sir , you're a dream. A memorable experience and an unforgettable spectacle of a show! Love u dear co-stars, and congrats Moin Beg."