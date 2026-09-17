<i>Lust Stories 3</i>: Siddharth Reveals How A 5 am Dream Became A Seduction Scene In The Netflix Series

Lust Stories 3 brings together four filmmakers and different stories exploring human connections, desire and relationships. The anthology features segments directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Ahead of the release, we spoke to Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Vishal Bhardwaj about their segment and the making of one particular scene involving Siddharth and Aditi's characters. The scene, which sees Siddharth's character attempting to seduce his partner, came together in an unusual way, with Siddharth revealing that the idea actually came to him in a dream.

Siddharth explained that he woke up with the idea and decided to take it to Vishal Bhardwaj. "It was a part of a dream that I had and I came and told Vishal sir I have something that I want to show you. If it looks bad we won't do it. I did it and then he started laughing. He said let's do it," he said.

Bhardwaj agreed that the idea worked precisely because it came from the actor himself. "Yeah, because it came from him," the filmmaker said.

Siddharth further revealed that his dreams in the early morning hours tend to stay with him. "Whatever I dream between 5 to 6 in the morning I remember that very well," he said.

But the dream did not just inspire the scene. It also led to a musical idea. Bhardwaj pointed out that Siddharth had also created the tune himself. Siddharth recalled, "That tune was in my head and you know Govinda was in my head and I was singing and I woke up. I told Adu, 'I'm going to do something today,' and then I told Vishal sir I want to try this as a song."

Aditi revealed that she had not been shown or rehearsed the sequence beforehand. In fact, her reactions while watching Siddharth perform were completely spontaneous.

"No, no, he didn't tell me. See, they were discussing it on set. I saw him laughing and then I saw what he's doing. I was like oh my god. All my reactions are real," Aditi said.

She also clarified that there was no choreography involved in putting the scene together. "They came up with it on set," she said, before Siddharth jokingly added, "I do my own stunts."

When Aditi pointed out that the sequence "was not choreographed", Siddharth explained that the idea had simply evolved through the collaboration between the actor and director.

For Bhardwaj, that spontaneous contribution from Siddharth was exactly what made the moment work. "We were having so much fun on set. This is the kind of contribution you expect from your actors," he said.

The filmmaker also revealed that while the lyrics was written as a dialogue in the script, the way it eventually played out was not something he had initially imagined. "It was written as dialogue actually on paper. Even being a music composer, I had not thought that it can be sung. That came from him. This is a collaboration," Bhardwaj said.

Siddharth also spoke about how his costume helped him get into the mood of the scene. Referring to the small handkerchief that became part of his look, he said, "That small handkerchief, that is my costume also really helped. Behudgi ki seema ko paar karwane mein mujhe kaafi madad mili thi wahan se."

He added that the team even made a change to the costume to enhance the look, saying, "We even increased the thigh slit. I said I need a thigh slit. I need to be really deep. Yeah, because I'm a legs man."

The conversation offered a glimpse into how a scripted moment in Lust Stories 3 evolved on set through improvisation, performance and the unexpected ideas brought in by the actors themselves. In this case, a dream Siddharth remembered after waking up became the starting point for a scene that even its director had not originally imagined in quite the same way.

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