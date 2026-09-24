Advance Salaries, Banks To Open On Sunday: How Is Centre Preparing For 3-Day Strike

A three-day bank strike at the end of September may create a difficult stretch for customers. The proposed shutdown coincides with the weekend and the half-yearly closing of banks.

Therefore, the government has now taken steps to limit the disruption, according to a PTI report. Central government employees will get their September salary in advance on September 25, while banks, including Regional Rural Banks, have been directed to remain open on Sunday, September 27.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called a nationwide strike from September 28 to 30. The UFBU claims to represent around 90 per cent of the banking workforce. The strike is being called over several demands, including a five-day banking week and uniform pension provisions across the banking sector.

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Central Government Salaries To Be Paid Early

The Finance Ministry has advised ministries and departments to disburse September salaries, wages and pensions to central government employees ahead of schedule.

According to an office memorandum issued by the Controller General of Accounts, salaries and wages can be drawn and paid on September 25, Friday, instead of the normal schedule.

The arrangement covers central government employees, including those in Defence, Posts and Telecommunications. Besides, September pensions for central government pensioners can also be released on September 25.

The advance payment will be treated as such. Any adjustment required after the full month's salary, wages or pension is determined will be made from the October 2026 payment.

The government has also advised departments to process payments and other banking transactions due towards the end of September in advance, wherever possible.

Banks To Open On Sunday Before Strike

The government has also asked all banks, including Regional Rural Banks, to keep their branches open on Sunday, September 27. The move is aimed at giving customers an additional opportunity to complete essential transactions before the strike begins.

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the full operation of bank branches, ATM-linked branches, offices and currency chests on Sunday. The Finance Ministry said the steps were being taken because September 26 and 27 are weekend holidays, followed by the three-day strike from September 28.

What Customers Should Do

Banks have started advising customers not to wait until the last moment for essential transactions.

Many public sector banks are asking customers to use digital banking channels where possible. These include mobile banking, internet banking and UPI. Customers can also use ATMs and Business Correspondent (BC) points for eligible services.

Banks have also been asked to ensure sufficient cash availability at ATMs during the strike period. For customers who need branch-based services, Sunday, September 27, could provide an additional window before the strike starts.