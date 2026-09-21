Bank Strike September 28-30: SBI Issues Advisory, Check Services That Will Remain Available

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an advisory for customers ahead of a three-day nationwide bank strike scheduled from September 28 to 30, 2026. The bank has asked customers to complete important branch-related work in advance to avoid possible disruption during the strike period.

The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU). The advisory comes after the UFBU's nationwide strike on September 11 and ahead of another planned phase of protest action later this month. The union forum has also announced a continuous strike beginning October 26 as part of its ongoing agitation.

Read The Advisory Here:

SBI has advised customers to complete essential branch-related transactions before the strike and use digital and alternative banking channels for routine banking needs.

The proposed nationwide bank strike will take place on September 28, 29 and 30. Since September 26 and 27 are a Saturday and Sunday, respectively, customers could face limited access to regular branch operations for five consecutive days.

List Of Services That Will Remain Open

SBI said it is taking steps to ensure essential banking services remain available during the strike. However, branch operations may be affected depending on employee participation across locations.

Customers can use ATMs and Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs) for cash withdrawals and other eligible services. Customer Service Points (CSPs) will also remain available for select banking services.

Digital banking services are expected to remain available for routine transactions. Customers can use internet banking, mobile banking, YONO and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services to transfer funds, make payments and carry out other day-to-day banking activities without visiting a branch.

What All Services Will Be Affected

Services that require physical documentation or staff assistance may be affected. Cheque-related processes and other branch-dependent services could face delays or disruptions during the strike.