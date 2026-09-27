Mr Beast Chants <i>Jai Shri Ram</i> With Ranbir Kapoor At <i>Ramayana</i> Event In Mumbai

MrBeast got a taste of the Ramayana fever when he joined Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and the cast of Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming epic at a special event in Mumbai on Saturday. The YouTuber, who is the world's most-subscribed individual creator, was among the guests at the pre-release gathering attended by select media and press members.

A video from the event has now caught attention online. In the clip, Ranbir Kapoor is seen interacting with MrBeast and asking him to say “Jai Shri Ram”. The YouTuber happily agreed and greeted the people around him, drawing loud cheers from those present.

Ranbir then went on to explain the meaning of the phrase to MrBeast, with the two seen chatting and exchanging a few words.

MrBeast was also seen posing for pictures with Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey at the event. The appearance added an unexpected social media moment to the promotional activities around the film.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being made as a two-part adaptation of Valmiki's epic. Ranbir plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi portrays Goddess Sita. Yash will be seen as Ravana, with the film also featuring Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor, among others.

The film has already started giving audiences a glimpse of its world through its music. The first song, Jai Jai Ram, was released a few days ago and features moments from Rama and Sita's wedding, along with scenes showing Rama's strength and his journey as a warrior. The video also shows the couple travelling through Ayodhya in a chariot as people welcome them with flowers.

Sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, Jai Jai Ram has lyrics by Dr Kumar Vishwas and music by A.R. Rahman.

Ramayana Part One is scheduled to release in November this year, while Part Two will arrive next year ahead of Diwali.