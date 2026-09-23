37 Performers, 92 Cameras: How Allu Arjun's <i>Raaka</i> Pulled Off Its Guinness World Record

Allu Arjun's upcoming film Raaka has achieved a Guinness World Record for the "Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time". The record was set after 37 performers were motion-captured simultaneously during a single session.

While Guinness World Records has officially recognised the achievement, what makes it interesting is the technology and sheer scale involved. The performers, who ranged from a four-year-old child to a 70-year-old, had to be tracked individually while moving and performing together in the same space.

How Did The Makers Manage To Pull This Off?

Motion capture, or mocap, is a technology that records the movements of real people and uses that data to create or animate digital characters.

In a film, an actor's movements can be captured and later transferred to a CGI character. The technology can track body movements and, depending on the setup, facial expressions as well.

For Raaka, however, the team was not dealing with one or two performers. It had to capture 37 people at the same time, with every person's movements being tracked separately.

Why Was It Such A Difficult Task?

The biggest challenge was making sure that the movements of the 37 performers did not interfere with one another.

Every performer had to be tracked accurately and their individual performance had to remain intact. This became even more complicated because the group included people of very different ages and physicalities.

Mocap technical director Brian Rausch explained why the process is far more complicated than it may appear in a video shared by Sun Pictures.

"People think you hit a button and you get a bunch of animation out of it and it's just usable. It's not."

The scale of the film also meant that several mocap characters would be appearing and interacting in the same sequence.

"There are like so many characters and a lot of action in it. There are a lot of interactions with all these mocap characters," director of photography GK Vishnu said.

The Team Had To Build Its Own Setup

According to director Atlee, India already had motion-capture facilities, but they did not have the larger volume required for Raaka.

"We have mocap stations in India but we didn't have bigger volume. Then I called my producer Kalanithi Maran sir. He said, yes, buy it. Let's have our own system. We brought all the equipments from LA. We established our own base," Atlee said.

The film's VFX producer then worked on a new motion-capture pipeline and workflow designed specifically for the requirements of Raaka.

For the Guinness attempt, the team used 92 optical motion-capture cameras. The setup also included systems for calibration, networking and synchronisation, along with real-time Unreal visualisation, witness cameras and facial capture.

All of this had to work together during the same session.

The Guinness attempt involved 37 performers being captured simultaneously in real time. They were not recorded separately and combined later.

Instead, all 37 were inside the same capture volume and had to be tracked at the same time.

That meant the system needed to identify and preserve each person's movements while they were performing alongside one another. The team also had to make sure that the performers did not disrupt each other's tracking.

Allu Arjun On Turning An Idea Into Reality

For Allu Arjun, the achievement was also about taking a big idea and actually executing it at the required scale.

"A lot of people have ideas and have a vision, but to get to execute it at the finest quality is quite something."

The actor also credited Atlee and the entire team for the achievement, while thanking Sun Pictures for backing a project of this scale.

Atlee also shared his hopes for the project in the video released by Sun Pictures. "I hope I will make everyone proud of our country for sure."

About Raaka

Allu Arjun is reportedly set to take on four different roles in Raaka. According to sources, he will portray a grandfather, a father, and two sons. There is also speculation that the film could explore the concept of two parallel universes. However, the makers have not officially confirmed any of these details yet.

The film's cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles. The sci-fi action drama is produced by Sun Pictures. This marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee.

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