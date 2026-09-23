World's Smallest Plane Holds A Guinness World Record And Is Smaller Than A Car

If someone says the word plane, the first thing that comes to our mind is usually a large machine with rows of seats and wings stretching out from both the sides. Most of the planes in modern era look like that. But there are some that stand out from the rest. One plane is small that its length is even shorter than some cars. It looks like a miniature plane but was actually flown once. If you are an airplane enthusiast, here's a plane that actually holds a Guinness World Records for being the smallest plane ever flown.

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Starr Bumble Bee II Is The Smallest Plane To Fly

Photo: Reddit

The Starr Bumble Bee II was built by an American pilot and aircraft designer Robert H. Starr. It has the Guinness World Record for being the smallest aircraft ever flown. The tiny biplane has a wingspan of just 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 metres) and is 8 feet 10 inches (2.69 metres) long. When it comes to height, it stands 3 feet 11 inches (1.2 metres).

In fact, the plane weighed 396 pounds (180 kg) when it was emtpty and with a pilot and fuel on board, its take-off weight was 573 pounds (260 kg).

The plane's first flight took place on April 2, 1988, at Marana Airpark near Tucson, Arizona. And that one flight was enough to bag its place in the records.

It Was Built To Break A Record

The Bumble Bee II was not Robert Starr's first try at building a small plane. Before this, Starr had worked with aircraft designer Ray Stits and had flown the Stits Sky Baby, which became the world's smallest aircraft after its first flight in 1952.

Then in 1984, Starr built and flew his own plane, called the Bumble Bee. When the record was later broken, he decided to go a step further and built the even smaller Bumble Bee II.

The aircraft that flew in 1988 was part of a long-running race among designers to see how small a manned aircraft could be while still being able to fly.

Photo: Facebook/Cancelled Aircraft

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So What Exactly Happened To The Plane

The Starr Bumble Bee II did not have a long story. On May 5, 1988, just after a month it took its first flight, the Bumble Bee II crashed. The pilot, Starr, was injured and the plane was destroyed. It is reportedly described as the an extremely aerodynamically unstable aircraft.

The original Bumble Bee, that Starr had built before the Bumble Bee II, still survives. It was donated to the Pima Air and Spce Museum in Arizona in 1990. Even though the plane is gone, Starr Bumble Bee II still holds the Guinness World Record for the World's Smallest Plane flown.