How Much Does A Month-Long Workation In Ladakh Cost? This Couple Tracked Every Rupee

A month-long workcation in Ladakh may sound like the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. But turning that dream into reality can be far more expensive than it appears. For one couple, a month spent living and working in the high-altitude region came with a series of unexpected costs, ranging from accommodation and food to everyday essentials and travel.

The digital creator duo, Anjali and Naman, shared their experience of working from Ladakh, offering a closer look at how much it can actually cost to live the Ladakh dream for a month. While they had initially expected to find accommodation for around Rs 15,000, or at most Rs 20,000, their actual expense turned out to be considerably higher.

Also Read: Ladakh's Snow Leopard Tracking Named World's 4th Best Wildlife Experience

“Socha tha Rs 15,000 mein room mil jayega (we thought we would get rooms within Rs 15,000)," they said while explaining their initial budget expectations. However, finding what they described as a decent place to stay eventually cost them Rs 30,000 for the month. The couple also revealed that they spent around Rs 9,000 on food during the month. They also rented a scooter for Rs 2,100 to get around locally. Additionally, they managed to save on some transportation costs by using their host's scooter for free.

The couple shared that they spent around Rs 7,500 on snacks, groceries and eating out in the whole month. “Snacks aur grocery pe Rs 2,500, aur bahar khaane-peene ka mann kiya toh Rs 5,000 alag se gaya (Rs 2,500 for snacks and Rs 5,000 for outside food),” they explained.

Also Read: India Is Building Its Fastest-Ever Bullet Train To Match Japan's E10. Here's The Plan

Adding up the cost of travelling to Ladakh and around, the couple said they took a trip across the region, which added approximately Rs 30,000 to their expenses. Their broader travel costs included the journey from Manali to Leh, along with a return flight to Delhi. “So that makes living – working – travelling in Ladakh Rs 96,600 for two people,” they shared.

While the mountains made the month worth remembering, the final bill was certainly something the couple did not see coming.