Ladakh Revises Medical Admission Rules, Introduces Single Merit List

The Ladakh administration has revised the guidelines for admission to MBBS and BDS seats under the Central pool for the academic year 2026-27. The new rules introduce a single merit list for eligible candidates, replacing the earlier category-wise roster system.

The revised guidelines were issued by the Health and Medical Education Department with the approval of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, according to an official statement.

Under the previous system, candidates were considered through different categories based on factors such as Leh and Kargil districts, gender, and reserved or unreserved status. The new system will discontinue these separate categories and the roster.

Admission To Be Based On NEET Merit

Under the revised guidelines, candidates will be considered through a single merit list, regardless of their domicile district, gender or reservation status.

Admission to the allotted medical and dental colleges will be based on the candidate's NEET rank/merit and the choices submitted during the application process.

For the 2026-27 academic year, Ladakh has been allotted seven MBBS and two BDS seats under the Central pool.

The MBBS seats are available at colleges including Lady Hardinge Medical College, Maulana Azad Medical College, LLRM Medical College, Meerut, MLB Medical College, Jhansi, and Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Medical College, Durg.

The two BDS seats have been allotted to KG Dental College, Lucknow, and Government Dental College, Indore.

Eligible candidates with a valid NEET ranking will get seven days to apply for the Central pool MBBS and BDS seats through the official Ladakh NIC portal.