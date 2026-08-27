Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Choice Filling Begins, Check Dates

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has started the choice filling process for the first round of NEET UG 2026 counselling. The final merit list has also been released for students seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Choice Filling Deadline

Students can fill and submit their choices for the first Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round until August 29, 2026, up to 5:30 pm.

The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on August 30.

Students who are allotted a seat will have to report to their respective colleges between August 31 and September 4, up to 4:30 pm. They must complete the required admission formalities within this period.

The seat allotment will depend on the student's NEET UG rank and marks, choices submitted, reservation category and availability of seats.

How to Check Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Merit List