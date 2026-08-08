NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Choice Filling Starts, Submit Preferences By August 13

The Medical Counselling Committee has started the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 choice filling process. Candidates can now submit their preferred colleges and courses on the official counselling portal. The last date to complete choice filling is August 13, 2026, by 11 AM. Candidates should prepare their preference list as the choices submitted during counselling will play an important role in seat allotment. MCC will conduct counselling for medical courses based on NEET UG scores and applicable admission rules.

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Choice Filling Dates

As per the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 schedule, choice filling began on August 7 at 4 PM. Candidates can continue adding or modifying their preferences until August 13.

Check the important dates for choice filling below:

Choice Filling Starts: August 7, 4 PM

Choice Locking Starts: August 12, 4 PM

Choice Filling/Locking Ends: August 13, 11 AM

How to Complete NEET UG Counselling 2026 Choice Filling?

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the UG Medical tab.

Log in using the required credentials.

Open the choice-filling section on the candidate dashboard.

Check the available colleges and courses.

Select and arrange choices according to preference.

Review all choices and save the preferences.

Lock the final choices once the locking window opens.

Download or print the submitted choices for future use.

The NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 seat allotment will be based on factors including NEET UG rank, choices submitted, seat availability, and applicable reservation rules. So, students should prepare a balanced preference list instead of selecting colleges randomly.