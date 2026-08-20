Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Date Postponed, Check Details

MP NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has postponed the Round 1 seat allotment for MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling 2026-27. As per the official notice, the seat allotment scheduled for August 20 has been postponed due to changes in the counselling schedule at the national and state levels. The revised schedule for the first round will be published shortly.

Candidates participating in the counselling process are advised to regularly check the official DME website and the MP Online portal for updates. The counselling is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses offered by participating institutions in Madhya Pradesh under the state counselling process.

Click here: MP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Notice

MP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment

The first-round seat allotment was scheduled to be announced on August 20, 2026. However, DME Madhya Pradesh has now postponed the allotment process. According to the notice:

Scheduled seat allotment date: August 20, 2026

August 20, 2026 Current status: Postponed

Postponed Reason: Changes in the national and state counselling schedule

Changes in the national and state counselling schedule Revised schedule: To be published shortly

The notice states that the change has been made following revisions in the counselling timetable by the Medical Counselling Committee and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Candidates who are waiting for the Round 1 seat allotment result will have to wait for the revised timetable. DME Madhya Pradesh has advised candidates to remain in touch with its official website and the

MP Online portal for the latest updates. Candidates should avoid relying on unofficial dates and check the official counselling portals once the new timetable is released.