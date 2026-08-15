MP NEET UG Merit List 2026 Released; Check State Rank, Top Scorers, And Counselling Details

MP NEET UG Merit List 2026: The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, has released the MP NEET UG Merit List 2026 for admission to 85% of MBBS and BDS seats under the state quota. The merit list includes 17,093 NEET-qualified candidates eligible to participate in the state counselling process.

Jabalpur's Aryaman Singh Solanki secured State Rank 1 with an All India Rank (AIR) of 46 after scoring 696 marks and 99.9977 percentile. Sarthak Sahu secured State Rank 2 with 680 marks and AIR 301. Hilor Ajmera is the only female candidate among the top 10, securing State Rank 7 with 655 marks.

MP NEET UG Merit List 2026: Top Rankers and Key Details

The state merit list includes candidates' state rank, All India Rank, name, gender, NEET UG score and percentile. Key details are:

State Rank 1: Aryaman Singh Solanki, AIR 46, 696 marks, 99.9977 percentile

Aryaman Singh Solanki, AIR 46, 696 marks, 99.9977 percentile State Rank 2: Sarthak Sahu, AIR 301, 680 marks, 99.984199 percentile

Sarthak Sahu, AIR 301, 680 marks, 99.984199 percentile State Rank 7: Hilor Ajmera, 655 marks; only female candidate among the top 10

Hilor Ajmera, 655 marks; only female candidate among the top 10 17,093: Total NEET-qualified candidates included in the state merit list

Total NEET-qualified candidates included in the state merit list 10 candidates: Scored above 648 marks

Scored above 648 marks 34 candidates: Scored above 629 marks

Scored above 629 marks 168 candidates: Scored above 599 marks

Click here: MP NEET UG Merit List 2026

Candidates whose names appear on the state merit list are eligible to participate in counselling for MBBS and BDS seats under the Madhya Pradesh state quota.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2026 and Qualifying Cut-offs

The revised counselling schedule states that online registration is open until August 15, while choice filling will continue until August 17. Choice locking will be available on August 17 from 10 AM to 6 PM. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on August 19, with reporting and joining scheduled from August 20 to August 25. For the 2026-27 academic session, the NEET UG qualifying cut-offs are:

UR/EWS: 50th percentile; scores from 213 to 715

50th percentile; scores from 213 to 715 OBC/SC/ST: 40th percentile; scores from 177 to 212

40th percentile; scores from 177 to 212 UR/EWS-PwD: 45th percentile; scores from 194 to 212

45th percentile; scores from 194 to 212 OBC-PwD and SC-PwD: Scores from 177 to 193

Scores from 177 to 193 ST-PwD: Scores from 177 to 191

Candidates included in the MP NEET UG 2026 merit list should complete the counselling process within the prescribed schedule to secure admission under the state quota.