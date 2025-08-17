MP NEET UG Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Check Important Dates Here

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will release the round 1 seat allotment result for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2025 Counselling tomorrow, August 18, 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the allotment result on the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: How To Download Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Allotment List".

The allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the list for future reference.

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Once the round 1 seat allotment is released, candidates can visit their allotted college for admission and document verification from August 19 to August 23, 2025 (6 pm). Candidates will also be allowed to upgrade their seats during this period until 11:50 pm.

Those who are not satisfied with their result may cancel their seat allotment from August 19 to August 24, 2025 (7 pm).

For MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) admissions, 2,638 seats are available in government medical and dental colleges and 2,200 seats in private medical colleges. Additionally, 1,170 seats are offered for BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) programs.

Seats are distributed under different quotas and categories, including All India Quota (AIQ), GOI quota, Persons with Disability (PWD), Sainik, Freedom Fighters (FF), and Government Schools (GS).

The Directorate will allocate seats based on candidates' merit rank, filled preferences, reservation rules, and seat availability. For detailed information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.