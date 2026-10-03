MP NEET UG 2026 Mop-Up Round: Revised Merit List Released, Check Choice Filling Dates

MP NEET UG 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has released the revised state merit list and eligible candidates list for the MP NEET UG 2026 Mop-Up Round. The lists are available on the official counselling website. Along with the merit list, DME has also published the vacant seat matrix for MBBS and BDS courses across participating colleges. Candidates included in the revised merit list must submit fresh choices between October 4 and October 7, 2026, up to 11:59 PM. The choices submitted during earlier counselling rounds will not remain valid for this round.

Click here: MP NEET UG 2026 Revised Merit List PDF

MP NEET UG 2026 Mop-Up Round Schedule

Revised merit list and vacancy: October 3, 2026

October 3, 2026 Fresh choice filling and locking: October 4 to October 7, 2026, till 11:59 PM

October 4 to October 7, 2026, till 11:59 PM Mop-Up Round seat allotment result: October 10, 2026

October 10, 2026 Reporting at allotted colleges: October 11 to October 14, 2026, till 6 PM

Candidates should check the category-wise vacant seats before submitting their preferences. Fresh choices are mandatory for candidates whose names appear on the revised merit list.

How To Check MP NEET UG Revised Merit List 2026?

Visit the official DME Madhya Pradesh website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Click on the DME MP State Combined UG Counselling 2026 section.

Find and click the link for the Revised State Merit List, Mop-Up Round 2026.

The merit list PDF will appear on the screen.

Download the PDF and keep a copy for future reference.

The merit list will open as a PDF. Candidates can use the search option to find their name, roll number or rank in the document. They should download and save the PDF for future reference during the choice-filling process. Candidates are advised to review the vacant seat matrix carefully and submit their preferences within the specified deadline.