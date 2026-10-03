Attackers In Verna Car Chase Ludhiana Man's i20, Spray Him With Bullets

Ludhiana: A youth was killed after unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate fire at a car in Ludhiana's Mullanpur late Friday night, triggering panic in the area.

The incident took place when a white Hyundai i20 carrying two youths was travelling from Khanjarwal village towards Majri. According to the preliminary police investigation, the attackers, who were travelling in a Verna, allegedly followed the i20 and opened fire on it.

The driver, identified as Ladi Khan of Bhundri village, sustained multiple bullet injuries and died in the attack. After being hit by the bullets, the car went out of control and crashed into a roadside pole, leaving the vehicle badly damaged.

Another youth, Rohit alias Billa of Majri, was travelling with Ladi Khan. He reportedly fled from the spot during the firing and escaped unharmed.

Police teams reached the spot soon after receiving information and secured the area. Forensic and cyber teams have also been involved in the investigation.

Old Enmity, Gang Rivalry Under Probe

The motive behind the killing has not yet been established. Police are investigating multiple angles, including old enmity, a personal dispute and possible gang rivalry.

Investigators are also looking into the backgrounds, previous disputes and contacts of the victim and the other youth who was present in the car.

CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being examined to identify the attackers and establish their escape route. Police teams are also collecting evidence from the crime scene to trace the weapons and identify those involved.

The body has been taken into police custody for further legal proceedings. The investigation is underway to identify the attackers and establish the exact motive behind the killing.