Ladakh Drops Cases Against Protesters Day Before September 24 Anniversary

The Ladakh administration has withdrawn cases against all the accused in the violence and rioting in Leh last year. The decision has been taken a day before the first anniversary of the killing of four protesters during the statehood protests.

The UT administration had said the decision is "a significant step towards fostering peace, public tranquillity, and social harmony in Ladakh".

Ladakhi groups have started a march for constitutional safeguards and democracy in the region and homage will be paid to victims of security forces firing in Leh on Thursday.

On the eve of the anniversary, Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 people who were facing charges of violence, rioting and attacking security forces and burning official property.

"The cases have been withdrawn under Section 360 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, on the recommendation of Ladakh Police following a comprehensive review of the status of investigations into the cases," a spokesman of the Ladakh administration said.

On September 24 last year, Leh witnessed severe unrest, following which multiple cases of rioting and arson were registered by the police.

"Of the 87 identified accused in the rioting cases, 81 were arrested, and criminal proceedings started against them. Following the review, the Ladakh Police recommended that criminal charges against 20 of these accused be formally withdrawn," a statement read.

Officials said the Lt Governor granted approval for the withdrawal of all the cases against the accused in the "larger interest of peace and public tranquility."

"By prioritising justice and healing over protracted litigation, the decision aims at fostering a more peaceful, united, and harmonious society in Ladakh. I extend my sincere gratitude to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his constant guidance and sympathetic approach, in matters pertaining to the victims and their families," Saxena said.

Recently, the Ladakh LG also sanctioned a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of each of the four persons killed in the September 24 violence.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh for those with major injuries and Rs 1 lakh for minor injuries had also been approved by the LG, reaffirming the administration's solidarity with the victims and their families, in their journey towards healing and overcoming the grief," an official spokesman said.