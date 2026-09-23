Cases Against 20 People Linked To 2025 Leh Violence Withdrawn

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 people booked in connection with the violence that erupted in Leh on September 24 last year.

"In the larger interest of peace, public tranquillity, and social harmony in Ladakh, I have approved the withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 individuals, related to the unfortunate violence that erupted in Leh on September 24 last year," Saxena said in a post on X.

Following a comprehensive review, the Ladakh Police had recommended a closure report for the 20 individuals in FIR No. 144/2005 registered at the Leh police station under section 360 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), he said.

The decision will enable the 20 individuals to move forward with their lives and careers, the LG said, adding that prioritising justice and healing over protracted litigation would help foster a more peaceful, united and harmonious society in Ladakh.

Saxena also expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his "constant guidance and sympathetic approach" in matters concerning victims and their families.

The Ladakh administration had said in August that it would file closure reports in cases lodged against certain individuals following the September 24, 2025, violence in Leh.

The development came a day after representatives of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Leh Apex Body (LAB) met officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Leh, and a day ahead of the first anniversary of the incident.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk led a symbolic padyatra in Leh on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of the September 24, 2025, violence during protests seeking statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards for Ladakh.

The protests turned violent, leaving four people dead and several injured. The Union Territory administration had subsequently ordered a judicial enquiry into the incident.

Wangchuk announced that September 24 will be observed as Shaheed Diwas.

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