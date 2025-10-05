Sonam Wangchuk's 'Gandhian' Message From Jail To Ladakh Statehood Protesters

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is in a Jodhpur jail after his arrest in the aftermath of the unrest in Ladakh, has appealed for peace and unity and urged the people of Ladakh to continue their struggle for statehood in the "true Gandhian way of non-violence".

Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act in the wake of the September 25 violence in Ladakh that claimed four lives. His elder brother, Ka Tsetan Dorjey Ley, and his lawyer, Mustafa Haji, met him at the Jodhpur prison.

"I am doing well, both physically and mentally, and thank everyone for their concern and prayers. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those people who lost their lives, and my prayers are with the people who are injured and arrested. There should be an independent judicial inquiry into the killing of our four people, and unless that is done, I am prepared to stay in jail," Wangchuk has said in a statement shared by his lawyer.

The activist has said he stands firmly with the statehood demand. "I stand firmly with Apex Body and the KDA and the people of Ladakh in our genuine constitutional demand for the Sixth Schedule and statehood, and whatever actions Apex Body takes in the interest of Ladakh, I am with them wholeheartedly. I appeal to people to keep peace and unity and continue with our struggle peacefully - in the true Gandhian way of non-violence," he has said.

The Ladakh-based innovator, a recipient of the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award for his community-driven reform of learning systems in the region, was taken into custody a day after protesters clashed with security forces in Ladakh. Buildings were set on fire, and four protesters, including a soldier, were killed when the forces cracked down. The protesters have been demanding the restoration of Ladakh's statehood and constitutional safeguards, such as inclusion in the Sixth Schedule. Ladakh, earlier a part of the Jammu and Kashmir state, was named a Union Territory in 2019 when the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, has now challenged his detention under the National Security Act and approached the Supreme Court. The bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice NV Anjaria will hear the matter tomorrow, according to the court's cause list.