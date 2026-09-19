Ladakh Leaders Withdraw Protest Plan Amid Progress In Talks With Centre

The Central Government is holding the next round of talks with the leadership of Ladakh in Kargil on constitutional safeguards and a unique model of governance for the region.

The political groups in Ladakh have reciprocated by withdrawing the proposed protests to mark the first anniversary of the killing of four persons last year. Instead, a symbolic march will be held in Leh and a rally in Kargil on September 23.

Climate activist and member of the Leh Apex Body, Sonam Wangchuk, said that calling off the protests was due to the prevailing weather conditions and some warmth in politics.

"Due to prevailing weather conditions with cold nights, we're making it into a symbolic 20 Km march on 23rd September. followed by martyrs day event on 24th. Inconvenience regretted, look forward to joining you and marching together," Sonam Wangchuk said in a post on X.

Sajjad Kargili, Co-Chairman of the Kargil Democratic Alliance, said that they have called off the march from Kargil to Leh that was scheduled to start today. He said the KDA had decided to hold a rally in Kargil on September 23.

"The process of talks with the centre is underway. The central government is holding the next round of talks in the first week of October in Kargil. So instead of going ahead with a long march, we have decided to hold a rally on September 23," said Sajjad Kargili.

The central government has agreed to grant constitutional safeguards under Article 371 to Ladakh. The Union Territory will also have an elected body to govern the Himalayan region under a 'sui generis' model, the first such experiment in India.

Following the latest round of talks early last week, Ashish Kundra, Chief Secretary of Ladakh, told NDTV that Parliament will amend Article 371 to provide adequate constitutional safeguards to Ladakh. He said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has already started the process of granting constitutional safeguards and establishing an elected body for Ladakh.

Article 371 of the Indian Constitution grants temporary, transitional and special powers to certain states to meet their unique regional and social needs. Kundra said that it is a unique model the Centre is working on. Under the new model, Ladakh will get an elected body to govern the Union Territory, but it will not be a Union Territory with a legislature.

"It's a 'sui generis' model of governance. Ladakh will have an elected body, but it will not be UT with legislature or state with legislature," Kundra told NDTV.

A 'sui generis' model is a standalone legal framework created to govern a unique situation. The Latin phrase sui generis means "of its own kind" or "unique."

Kundra is part of the central government team holding talks with Ladakhi leaders. On Tuesday, the two sides held talks in Delhi.

Following the headway in talks, several Ladakhi leaders have urged the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance not to go ahead with the protests.

Former MP from Ladakh, Thupstan Chhewang, has said that the recent meeting between the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance with the Ministry of Home Affairs was "fruitful and witnessed positive discussions on several key issues concerning Ladakh.''