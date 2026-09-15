Under Ladakh's Starry Skies, Women Astro-Ambassadors Find New Hope

As dusk falls over Hanle, a glittering canopy of stars embraces the cold desert landscape of eastern Ladakh. Situated at an altitude of 4,500 metres, Hanle is home to India's first Dark Sky Reserve. Scores of stargazers flock here to experience the cosmos, with the night sky appearing almost within reach.

Artificial lighting is strictly regulated to prevent light pollution. In the deep darkness, all eyes turn skyward. Nature enthusiasts are introduced to the art of stargazing, and conversations revolve around celestial wonders such as the Milky Way, Jupiter, Andromeda and Neptune.

The traditional nomadic herders of Hanle have transformed into guides between the sky and the earth. Armed with telescopes, they help visitors witness stars, planets and distant celestial objects in a way that is virtually impossible elsewhere in India.

Around two dozen villagers, including 18 women, have been trained as astro-ambassadors.

"I guide people in stargazing and show them how celestial objects can be observed through a telescope. A large number of tourists are visiting Hanle, and it has transformed our lives," said Tsering Dolker, an astro-ambassador.

Hanle, the remotest inhabited village in eastern Ladakh, is a natural window to the heavens and home to India's highest astronomical observatory. Over the past two years, the observatory has brought the wonders of the cosmos closer to ordinary people. The initiative has had a swift and profound impact on local livelihoods, turning Hanle into India's only dedicated astro-tourism destination and a model for sustainable development in remote regions.

Homestays and guesthouses have sprung up across the village. Women who had little or no source of income just a few years ago are now earning between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh a month. For many, astro-tourism has been life-changing.

Among them is Angmo, who runs a homestay. She never imagined that the skies above her village would one day become the source of her livelihood.

"My homestay is fully booked. I get customers regularly. Earlier, I had no income. Now, I earn around Rs 1.5 lakh a month," said Angmo.

According to Kesang Dorje, the astronomical institute provided telescopes to all the astro-ambassadors, who have been continuously working to enhance the stargazing experience for visitors.

"With the help of telescopes, we show people deep-sky objects that cannot be seen with the naked eye, such as nebulae and the Hercules Cluster. When we observe Saturn through a telescope, we can clearly see its rings," he said.

For Ravi Singh, a nature enthusiast from Noida, seeing celestial objects so clearly felt like a dream.

"We came to Hanle specifically for stargazing. Students had set up telescopes, and we were able to see the Andromeda Galaxy, the Milky Way and Neptune. Everything we witnessed was mesmerising. I could hardly believe my eyes. The sky is incredibly clear here. I even managed to take some photographs. It's something that cannot be described in words; you have to come here and experience it yourself," he said.

As stargazing transforms Hanle, astronomy is proving to be more than just a field of scientific research. It is bringing meaningful change to the lives of people living in one of the country's most remote regions. Visitors returning after a gap of just a few years often struggle to recognise the village.

"This initiative has transformed lives on a massive scale. Earlier, there were only mud houses here. Today, you see concrete homes and visible development all around. So many positive changes have taken place because of the observatory," said angmo, a journalist from Ladakh.

The high altitude, dry climate and extremely low light pollution make Ladakh one of India's premier stargazing destinations. Areas around Hanle and Pangong Lake offer the clearest views.

Astrotourism is all about escaping city lights and travelling to places with little to no light pollution to experience the night sky in its purest form. From meteor showers and the Milky Way to thousands of stars visible to the naked eye, it offers a rare chance to connect with the cosmos. Closely linked to dark-sky tourism, the trend focuses less on luxury and more on immersive, awe-inspiring encounters with nature after sunset.