Bid To Revive Ladakh Lake That Shrunk By 70% In A Decade

One of Ladakh's iconic high-altitude lakes is shrinking rapidly, with Tso Kar losing nearly 70 per cent of its area in the last decade. Now, the Union Territory administration has launched an ambitious plan to channelise glacier water into the lake and revive it within a year.

The lake, which was once spread across nearly 11,000 acres, has now been reduced to around 3,200 acres. Its decline has also affected the fragile ecosystem around it, with fewer migratory birds arriving at the site and grazing grounds for local Pashmina goat herders shrinking.

The administration is now tapping an untapped source of water- the Rupsho Kharnak glacier stream, located at an altitude of around 18,045 feet.

The stream is about 11.5 km from Tso Kar and is estimated to carry up to 132 cusecs, or around 320 million litres of water a day during summer. At present, this water flows unused into the Sindhu River.

Under the project, the glacier water will be diverted towards Tso Kar using gravity and a series of natural depressions along the route.

The first depression covers around 270 acres, while the second and third cover 24 acres and 10 acres respectively. Check dams fitted with RCC pipes will regulate the flow from one depression to the next before the water is finally channelised into Tso Kar. The third depression is located just 400 metres from the lake.

Work In Progress

The project has moved from planning to execution.

Around 20 cusecs of water from the Rupsho Kharnak stream has been diverted to the first depression since September 9. The administration said around 20 per cent of the depression had filled within four days.

The water is being brought through an earthen channel as well as an old concrete canal at the site that has remained defunct since 1995.

The administration expects the first water to reach Tso Kar in the first week of October.

The three depressions are expected to hold around 1,230 million litres of water.

New Wetlands, Bird Habitats

Officials say the intervention will have benefits beyond replenishing Tso Kar.

The three natural depressions will effectively become new freshwater wetlands, where sediments carried by the glacier water can settle before the water enters the main lake.

The new water bodies are also expected to provide additional habitats for migratory birds and could emerge as new tourist attractions, being visible from the adjoining Leh-Manali Highway.

Tso Kar has historically been an important habitat for migratory birds, including the black-necked crane.

Pashmina Herders Among Those Affected

The shrinking lake has also had a direct impact on local communities.

Most villagers around Tso Kar are Pashmina goat herders, and the loss of grazing grounds has reportedly forced some herders to travel 50 to 75 km away from their homes in search of pasture.

Officials expect the revival of the lake to help restore grasslands and grazing areas and bring economic benefits to the surrounding communities.

How Project Started

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena visited Tso Kar on August 10 and was informed by local villagers and the village head about the lake's shrinking water spread and declining bird population.

The Public Health Engineering department subsequently conducted a survey and submitted its report on August 30. The department had proposed an 11-km RCC channel to bring water to the lake.

However, the administration said Saxena advised against building a new concrete channel, citing ecological concerns. Instead, a simple earthen channel was chosen to divert the water to the first depression.

Work began on September 2, ahead of the onset of winter.

One-Year Target

The administration expects the glacier-water intervention to fully revive Tso Kar by around October 2027.

Saxena said the project could serve as a blueprint for ecological restoration in high-altitude regions.

"By redirecting the Rupsho Kharnak stream, we aim at bringing life back into Tso Kar Lake," he said.

The administration has described the project as the first attempt of its kind and scale in India to revive a dying lake at such a high altitude and under such harsh climatic conditions.