Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati Takes Oath As J&K, Ladakh High Court Chief Justice

Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on Wednesday, with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administering the oath of office at the Shalimar Auditorium of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Kashmir.

Vinai Kumar Saxena, who is discharging the functions of the J&K Lieutenant Governor during the leave of Manoj Sinha, administered the oath to Justice Bhati.

The ceremony began with the rendition of the national song, followed by the National Anthem. The Registrar General of the High Court read out the President's warrant of appointment before the oath was administered.

Justice Bhati and the Lieutenant Governor subsequently signed the oath roll, after which the warrant of appointment was formally handed over to the new Chief Justice. The function concluded with the national song and the National Anthem.

Among those present on the occasion were Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather, senior judges of the High Court, Cabinet ministers, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, and other senior civil and police officials.

Born on September 21, 1970, Justice Bhati served as a judge of the Rajasthan High Court before his elevation as Chief Justice of the J&K and Ladakh High Court. He holds degrees in law, including an LL.M. in Mercantile Law and a Ph.D. focusing on public employment and the role of the Supreme Court of India.

Justice Bhati enrolled as an advocate in 1992 and practised for nearly 25 years before the Rajasthan High Court, handling matters relating to writ jurisdiction, criminal law, public interest litigation and revenue law. During his legal career, he served as Additional Advocate General for Rajasthan and was Standing Counsel for the Indian Railways for 16 years.

He was appointed an Additional Judge of the Rajasthan High Court on November 16, 2016, and became a permanent judge on March 16, 2018.

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