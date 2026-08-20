Cabinet Clears Jammu And Kashmir High Court Bench For Ladakh

- The Cabinet has approved a High Court bench in Ladakh for better justice access
- Amit Shah said this move will aid citizens in remote Ladakh areas
- The new bench will reduce the time needed to obtain legal services
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Cabinet decision to set up a bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in Ladakh will significantly enhance access to justice for citizens living in remote areas of the Union Territory.
"The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of the PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, has decided to set up a bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in Ladakh. This will significantly enhance access to justice for citizens living in remote areas of Ladakh by reducing the time required to avail themselves of the legal services they are entitled to," Shah said in a message posted on X.
The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of the PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, has decided to set up a bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in Ladakh. This will significantly enhance access to justice for citizens living in remote areas of Ladakh by reducing the time required…— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 20, 2026
He said the government is fully committed to the all-round development of Ladakh and to ensuring constitutional safeguards.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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