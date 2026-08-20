"PM Modi, Amit Shah Are Finished": Rahul Gandhi's Big Attack At Congress Meet

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp political attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at the Congress Working Committee meeting on Wednesday, saying the two leaders are "finished".

Sources said Rahul Gandhi told the meeting that unity is one of the biggest strengths of the Congress and the party must remain united and stand firmly by its ideology.

Referring to the situation in West Bengal, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress should look at what has happened to Mamata Banerjee's party and how it has fallen apart. He said the Congress has an advantage because its unity and ideology remain its strength.

The CWC meeting also passed a resolution on Vande Mataram stating that the Congress will follow the earlier 1937 decision on singing only two stanzas of the national song.

The issue of education was also discussed at length.

Read | "Extreme Appeasement": Amit Shah Blasts Congress Over Full Vande Mataram Snub

Rahul Gandhi asked the chief ministers of the four Congress ruled states to ensure greater transparency in the education and examination systems in their states. He stressed the need to strengthen the education system and ensure that students do not face injustice.

He told the meeting that the youth of the country are the Congress's strength and power, and the party must work to protect their interests.

He also said the party's fight for students should not remain limited to one place or one programme. The Congress, he said, should raise the issue of students across the country, on every front and everywhere.

The Congress has decided to expand its 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign against paper leaks and issues affecting students to nearly 800 cities.

Rahul Gandhi also spoke about the alleged irregularities involving donations and offerings linked to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

He said the Congress should take this issue to people across the country and raise it strongly.

Sources quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying that the BJP had "stolen in the name of Ram" and that the Congress should take the issue to the people.

The party has also decided to launch protests across states over the alleged "chanda chori" issue and demand an independent probe into the matter.

The CWC meeting, meanwhile, discussed several political and organisational issues, including education, paper leaks, Vande Mataram, donations, delimitation, China and strengthening the party organisation.

