In Cabinet Meet, Review Of Ministers' Social Media Performance: Inside Track

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the undisputed leader among all his Cabinet members in terms of his social media performance, sources have told NDTV as the rankings were disclosed at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

India is Meta's largest market by users, with hundreds of millions of people using Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Ministers were briefed on their social media performance, sources said.

PM Modi, a keen user of X, turned to Instagram - issuing his first vertical video on July 23 to tap into the youth medium of choice during the height of protests led by the online Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The demonstrations, which began in New Delhi, were sparked by anger over exam irregularities.

In the video, PM Modi assured students that the government would implement stricter laws and harsher punishments against paper leaks.

With his government grappling with massive Gen Z protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, PM Modi advised his Cabinet colleagues to engage with the youth on Instagram through Reels and interactive sessions.

The report details the traction garnered by top national leaders on social media, sources said.

This allows ministers to compare their own performance against that of others, sources said, adding individual reports have been handed over to each minister.

The performance reports, sources said, were compiled based on activity over the past three and a half months - specifically from May 1 to August 15.

Assessments were conducted based on ministers' activity across Instagram, X, and Facebook.

The overall rankings and performance reports were determined using metrics such as daily average posts, total engagement, average engagement per post, total likes, average likes, and follower count across all three platforms.

Ministers have also been advised to increase their social media posts, engagement, and meaningful interactions, sources said.