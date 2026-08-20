NEET, Delimitation, Cauvery: Vijay's Wishlist At South Meet With Amit Shah

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah on stage, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Thursday list out his opposition to NEET and Delimitation; demanded fiscal justice for the Southern states and made a case for Cauvery water.

Home minister on Thursday chaired the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram.

Amit Shah is the Chairman of the Southern Zonal Council, while the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is its Vice-Chairman.

Vijay made a strong case against the centralised NEET exam for medical colleges calling it unfair on students from poor and rural backgrounds.

"Tamil Nadu has consistently maintained that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) places students from rural backgrounds and socially and economically disadvantaged communities at a distinct

disadvantage, undermining the State's long-standing model of inclusive access based on school education," Vijay stated.

In the backdrop of the recent student protests over NEET paper leaks, Vijay demanded that Tamil Nadu be allowed to admit students based on Class XII marks.

"I urge the Union Government to permit Tamil Nadu to fill all seats under the State quota in MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses solely based on Class XII marks, in keeping with the State's proven and equitable admission system."

Vijay also launched an attack on proposed delimitation by the Centre pointing out that southern states may lose on representation as a "punishment" for controlling population.

"I urge the Union Government to provide a clear legislative assurance that no State will suffer a reduction in its percentage of representation in Parliament on account of its success in population stabilisation," Vijay stated.

The Centre has maintained that no state will lose out on seats as part of the proposed delimitation. The government is trying to get the Delimitation Bill passed in Parliament but has not succeeded yet.

With Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also on stage, Vijay also made a strong case for Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water which has been a long-standing issue between the two neighbouring states.

"Two principles must guide us. First, the legitimate rights of lower riparian States and the livelihoods that depend on assured river flows must be fully protected. Second, the judgments of the Supreme Court, the awards of duly constituted tribunals, and the statutory mechanisms established for river management must be implemented in letter and spirit."

Calling for equitable fiscal federalism, Vijay said that the south states power national growth and must get their fair share.

"As India prepares for the next Finance Commission, the fiscal devolution framework must recognise both need and performance. States that have invested in development, fiscal discipline, and demographic transition should not be placed at a disadvantage," he stated.

"The Southern States seek not preferential treatment, but a fair and equitable treatment," he added.

The Southern Zonal Council comprises Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, along with the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Chief Ministers and senior representatives from the southern states and Union Territories participated in the meeting.