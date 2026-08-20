Vijay Deverakonda Credits Rashmika Mandanna For Cosy Family Snap, She Demands Due For Old Pics

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are back in the news and how. On Wednesday, Vijay shared a cosy family snap featuring himself, father Devarakonda Govardhan Rao, and mother Madhavi. In the picture, the Liger actor is seen lying on bed with his parents.

He captioned the picture: "Rains Canceled shoots - You get an afternoon nap in your favourite spot as a kid. Recovery - 1000%"

He gave the photo courtesy to his wife, Rashmika Mandanna.

"Did you give me the credit just because you didn't want to see my puppy eyes back home? Rashmika wrote in the caption.

"Also now while we are at it.. can you give me credit for all the other photos that I've taken over the years also," the actor demanded.

"I should show my loves how amazing my photography skills really are nooo!! just saying," she added.

Interestingly, during their dating period, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda didn't post pictures together on their respective social media handles. So, when they first shared their official wedding pictures, they went crazy viral in no time.

About the Wedding

The couple had a grand yet private wedding in February, this year.

The couple had a Telugu wedding in the morning, honouring Vijay's cultural roots, followed by a Kodava wedding in the evening, celebrating Rashmika's cultural lineage.

Initially tight‑lipped about rumours of their wedding, the couple had actively been sharing exclusive glimpses of their pre‑wedding festivities with fans since February 23.

Highlights included an exquisite Japanese dinner for guests, pool volleyball, and a friendly cricket match tagged as the "VIROSH Premiere League" on February 23 and 24.

The Sangeet ceremony took place on Tuesday evening at the hill resort of Mementos, followed by an intimate Haldi ceremony and mehendi on February 25.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi director and actor Tharun Bhascker, The Girlfriend director and actor Rahul Ravindran, actors Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, stylist Shravya Varma, Arjun Reddy and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan attended the wedding.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first met on the sets of the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and later collaborated on Dear Comrade (2019). Geetha Govindam, a classic love story, became a huge blockbuster, minting ₹132 crore at the box office.