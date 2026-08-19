Varun Dhawan Buys A Farm, Calls It The "Biggest Achievement" Of His Life

Varun Dhawan has bought a farm. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of himself standing on the property and enjoying a cup of chai with biscuits. Sharing the clip, Varun captioned the post, "I bought a farm."

About Varun Dhawan's Post

In the video, Varun can be heard saying, "Okay, so guys, I want to share some news with you. This is the biggest achievement of my life. Maine khet liya hai. Yeh khet. I have taken this, and don't ask me why, but to just stand here and have my chai and biscuit in this weather is unbelievable. Unbelievable."

The post has received a lot of love from fans and social media users since Varun shared the reel. One user wrote, "Thank you! Promoting a healthy lifestyle," while another commented, "This kinda flex." Other comments read, "Congratulations, VD," "Do a superhit film shoot over here," and "Apne khet liya, yeh jaankar bahut accha laga. Congratulations, VD. I wish aapki saari wishes aise hi poori ho jaayen."

Varun Dhawan's Work

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which was released in June and featured Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in key roles. Before that, he was seen in Sunny Deol starrer Border 2. The actor remains one of Bollywood's most popular stars, known for films such as Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, JugJugg Jeeyo, and Bhediya.



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