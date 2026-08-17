Salman Khan's Cowboy Hat Is The Real Star Of David Dhawan's 75th Birthday Pic

David Dhawan turned 75 and his birthday celebration brought together some of Bollywood's biggest names. The filmmaker marked the special day with close friends, family members and colleagues, including Salman Khan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his son Varun Dhawan.

Writer Rumy Jafry gave fans a glimpse of the celebration by sharing pictures from the gathering. In one photo, David posed happily with Salman, Sajid, Varun and other guests. Another picture showed everyone gathered around the birthday cake as David stood at the centre of the frame.

Salman caught attention in an all black look paired with a cowboy hat, while Varun shared a sweet moment with his father by giving him a kiss on the cheek. Along with the pictures, Rumy wished David good health and happiness.

Taking to Instagram, Rumy Jafry wrote, “Wishing David Sahab a very happy birthday. May you stay healthy and happy always.”

David Dhawan has spent many years making comedy films with Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan. His most recent film, Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, could mark the end of David's journey as a director. In a past interview, the filmmaker had hinted that he may step away from Bollywood.

In a conversation with ANI, the filmmaker said, I don't think I should do more. This might be my last film, after this, I'll just be Varun's father. I will look after you, look after your family. I was very unwell during the shooting of this film. Varun took great care of me, he had all the doctors' numbers, stayed in touch with them, and was always there. He's a complete family man.”

Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.