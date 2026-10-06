'There Was No Wrong Intention': Kannada Actor Rachita Ram Reacts To Fan Pulling Her Cheek

Rachita Ram recently celebrated her birthday, and like every year, fans gathered outside her Bengaluru home to wish her on her special day.

However, a video from the birthday celebration soon caught the attention of social media users. While taking a selfie with Rachita, a fan reached out and pulled her cheek as he was leaving. The actor looked taken aback for a moment before moving on to greet the others waiting to meet her.

Interestingly, the cheek-pulling was not limited to one fan. More videos from the same birthday interaction had surfaced online, with two or three other fans also seen reaching out to pull Rachita's cheeks while posing with her.

Rachita has now spoken about the incident and made it clear that she did not see any ill intention behind the gesture.

Speaking at a press meet, the actor said she felt the fan was simply expressing his affection towards her. "My fans did not express their love towards me with any wrong intention. But I felt that my fan expressed his affection just like someone lovingly pampering a child. There was no wrong intention in it," Rachita said.

She went on to explain that she would have objected if she had felt uncomfortable with the interaction. "If it had been an inappropriate touch, I would definitely have reprimanded him. But when someone expresses pure love, how can I get angry with them? I took it as a form of appreciation. I also liked it," she added.

While the videos have prompted reactions from social media users, Rachita has chosen to look at the gestures as expressions of affection from her fans rather than take offence.

Rachita was most recently seen in the Tamil film Coolie, which starred Rajinikanth in the lead role.

ALSO READ: Kannada Actor Rachita Ram Gets Surprised As Fan Pulls Her Cheek While Taking Selfie, Video Goes Viral