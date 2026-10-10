Faisal Shaikh Aka Mr Faisu Gets Married In Madinah, First Pics Of Newlyweds Out

Social media influencer Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, is officially married. The reality star announced the news in an Instagram post on Saturday. His Nikah ceremony took place in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

Sharing the first pictures from his Nikah ceremony, Faisu wrote, “And We created you in pairs” (Quran 78:8) Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality. Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words. Please keep us in your duas as we begin this beautiful journey together. May Allah bless our marriage with endless love and barakah. Ameen."

The images showed Mr Faisu dressed in a white sherwani, while his wife wore a white gharara with a red dupatta and stunning gold jewellery. The couple offered a glimpse of their Nikah ceremony, posing against the stunning backdrop of Masjid al-Munawwarah.

In the comments section, several of Faisu's friends and industry colleagues congratulated the couple. Rubina Dilaik wrote, "Big Congratulations… God Bless you." Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa winner, Shreya Kalra commented, "Mubarak ho." Dhurandhar actress Ayesha Khan wrote, "Mabrook." Arjun Bijlani also extended his best wishes to the newlyweds.

More about Mr Faisu

Born in Mumbai, Mr Faisu grew up in a modest family in Dharavi and reportedly worked odd jobs before finding success online. The influencer co-founded the famous content creation group Team 07 alongside his close friends, producing viral lip-sync, comedy and dramatic short videos. He gained popularity through short-video platforms and eventually became one of India's well-known digital content creators.

Faisu further expanded his mainstream footprint by competing in high-profile reality television formats, including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, The 50 and Celebrity MasterChef. He has also starred in the ALTBalaji web series Bang Baang and hosted his own digital talk show segment titled Long Drive with Mr Faisu on YouTube.

Also Read | The 50: Shiv Thakare Beats Faisal Shaikh To Clinch The Trophy