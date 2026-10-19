Aamir Khan Meets Raj Thackeray Amid Nephew Imran Khan's Legal Battle Over Leave India Notice

Actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan visited Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at his residence on Sunday, days after actor Imran Khan, Aamir's nephew, received a notice asking him to leave India by October 28.

What's Happening

The purpose of Aamir's meeting with Thackeray was not immediately known.

The two have shared friendly relations over the years and have attended family functions hosted by each other.

The visit comes at a time when Imran Khan is challenging a Leave India Notice (LIN) issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on October 14. The hearing is scheduled today, October 19.

Why Was Imran Khan Issued A Leave India Notice?

The notice reportedly alleged a violation of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, in connection with Imran's participation in a protest held in Mumbai on October 10.

The protest called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise conducted across the country.

Following the notice, Imran approached the Bombay High Court on Saturday, challenging the directive and seeking its cancellation.

Imran Khan Moves Bombay High Court Against Notice

In his petition, the 44-year-old actor described the notice as "unconstitutional" and sought to have it quashed. He also requested an immediate stay on the notice while the court considers his plea.

Imran's petition further sought protection from coercive measures, including deportation, the issuance of a Look Out Circular (LOC), blacklisting and any action that could affect his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status.

The actor alleged that the notice was issued through a "non-bonafide" exercise of power. He also described the action as a "high-handed and grossly disproportionate abuse of power".

The legal proceedings are underway, with Imran seeking relief from the directive that requires him to leave India by October 28.