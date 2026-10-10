Is <i>Drishyam 4</i> On The Cards? Ajay Devgn Breaks Silence After Conclusion

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion has completed its first week in cinemas with a strong box office performance. The Hindi franchise is based on the Malayalam movies led by Mohanlal, but the latest chapter follows its own path as it brings the story towards the end.

Fans, though, are hoping to see Vijay Salgaonkar return and have a small reason to stay excited. Although the new film is called The Conclusion, Ajay has not completely ruled out the possibility of another sequel.

The actor made it clear that the current film was planned as the conclusion, but he cannot say anything about the future.

In an interview with Gulf News, Ajay Devgn said, “At the moment, it is a conclusion. I can't predict it. Never say never. The decision was, this is the conclusion. The decision is right now that this is the conclusion. Right now.”

The actor explained that the team had not planned to make a third Drishyam film at first. They discussed the idea and tried different stories, but the early plans did not work out. After several attempts, the writers finally found a story that felt right for the film. The team liked the script and felt confident about moving ahead with the third part.

According to Ajay Devgn, “We spoke to them (Malayalam team) and we were like, ‘Let's make it, we have a script.' And then they said that they're also working on something and they had a script. So we thought, let's hear each other out and decide what to do.

“Finally, we came to the conclusion that this is a fabulous script, but it is most suited for their audience. And we were very confident about our script. So then we decided that we will go ahead.”

According to Sacnilk, Drishyam: The Conclusion has collected Rs 312 Crore in India and Rs 95 Crore from overseas markets. This takes the film's total worldwide box office collection to Rs 407 Crore.

Also Read: Why Drishyam: The Conclusion's Screenwriter Wrote 100 Versions Of Film