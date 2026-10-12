<i>Drishyam 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn's Film Becomes His Highest-Grossing Ever, His First To Cross Rs 300 Crore In India

Ajay Devgn scripted history as Drishyam 3, the third instalment of his Drishyam franchise, became the highest-grossing film of his career, minting Rs 300 crore in India on its second Sunday since its release. Prior to Drishyam 3, Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior collected a lifetime domestic net of ₹279.59 crore in India and ₹367.65 crore worldwide.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On day 10, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected a net of ₹22.50 crore across 14,872 shows. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹370.80 crore and the total India net collections to ₹309.00 crore so far, as per Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film collected ₹6 crore on Day 10, taking its total overseas gross to ₹109.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹479.80 crore.

Taran Adarsh's Post

Documenting the records set by Ajay Devgn, Taran Adarsh wrote, "300 NOT OUT *TODAY*... #Drishyam3 is all set to cross the ₹ 300 cr milestone today [second Sunday; Day 10].

"The fourth #Hindi film to enter the ₹ 300 cr club [Nett BOC] in 2026, after #Dhurandhar2, #Border2, and #HanumanAnsh.



"AjayDevgn's first film to hit a triple century... Also, his highest-grossing film to date.

"Drishyam3 witnessed exceptional growth on its second Saturday, with business jumping by 80%... Another big day is on the cards today [Sunday] as the film marches towards the ₹ 300 cr milestone."

Drishyam 3 Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Come for Ajay Devgn, stay for Jaideep Ahlawat. The former delivers the goods. The latter adds weight, the sort that makes an indelible impression.

"Drishyam: The Conclusion tells a story that is credited to the director and co-screenwriter Abhishek Pathak and not, as in the case of the first two films, to Jeethu Joseph. But the spirit that propels the hero's actions stems from the original construct."

Directed by Abhishek Pathak. Produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18, it is a sequel to Drishyam 2 (2022). Unlike its predecessors, the film features an original story and is not narratively connected to its Malayalam counterpart.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta.

The first part was released on July 31, 2015.