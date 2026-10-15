<i>Drishyam 3</i>: Ishita Dutta Reveals Why She Still Feels Intimidated By Ajay Devgn And Tabu

What happened on October 2 and October 3? For Ajay Devgn and Drishyam fans, these dates are more than just two days on the calendar. They are at the heart of Vijay Salgaonkar's plan to protect his family. He turned an ordinary trip to Panjim into one of Hindi cinema's most memorable alibis.

From eating pav bhaji to watching a film, every step was carefully taken. So much so that the police struggled to separate fact from fiction.

That is the magic of Drishyam. With an ordinary family man at its centre, the franchise has consistently kept audiences guessing, using the smallest details to build an elaborate mystery. Now, the story reaches its concluding chapter with Drishyam: The Conclusion, which arrived in cinemas on October 2. The film has already made a strong box-office impression. According to Sacnilk, it has collected Rs 394 crore in 14 days.

The film also features Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

For Ishita, who plays Anju Salgaonkar, sharing the screen with Ajay and Tabu remains nerve-racking.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, the actress admitted that she still feels intimidated by the two actors.

“I still feel intimidated by Ajay Devgn and Tabu. I need to get out of it, that thing that I have to make sure that I give my best because I don't want them to be giving retakes because of me. That pressure, I don't know why I always feel. You know, it takes me a little time, honestly, still today, to get over that. The first two, three days are a little bit like that, then I get into my comfort zone,” she said.

Ishita also explained that watching the two veteran performers at work has been a learning experience for her.

“Because, I mean, how can I not? I mean, they are such legends, like such great performers that, like, one look and they express everything. So I also feel I'm lucky to work with them, to see their process and to learn also so much from them,” she added.

Ishita Dutta On Ajay Devgn's Approach To Acting

In the same interview, Ishita also spoke about Ajay's approach on the sets.

“The majority of my films have been with Ajay sir. And on other sets I have worked, I haven't come across anyone who feels insecure like that. So I don't know about how it is to work on a set like that,” she said.

She continued, “A great actor would know that a film does well if everybody does well, right? I mean, it can't be ki examination mein mera hi performance accha hona chahiye. Yeh sabka performance accha hona chahiye. I know we all want more space. That hunger to be more on screen is always there. But I think that little bit of maturity has to be there: the film will do well; no matter what your part, you will also do well. You will also grow.”

Also Read | Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 13: Ajay Devgn's Film Is At Rs 328.75 Crore And Counting In India