'Can't See Left, Right': When Hema Malini Called Her Romance With 'Married' Dharmendra "Love At First Sight"

Hema Malini and Dharmendra's relationship was one of the most talked-about love stories in Hindi cinema. Their romance began when they met on a film set in 1970 and eventually led to their marriage in 1980, despite Dharmendra already being married and having four children.

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Over the years, Hema has spoken candidly about her feelings for the legendary actor, including the first time she saw him and how their relationship developed.

In an old interview with ITMB Shows, Hema Malini opened up about falling in love with Dharmendra at first sight.

When asked about her decision to marry him despite the circumstances, the actor spoke about how love had guided her choices.

"Love means you can't see any right or left. You're just simply in love with somebody, and you go ahead. This is just a love at first sight, that's it," she said.

Hema also recalled her first impression of Dharmendra in an interview in 2022. The actor admitted that his appearance immediately caught her attention, although her admiration for him grew over time.

"The very first time I saw him, I had never seen such a handsome man. He was exceptional and good-looking. That really impressed me. It was only later that I started admiring him so much. But it was he who was wooing me. He was also attracted to me," she said.

Hema Malini Once Told Dharmendra He Had To Marry Her

Hema Malini has previously spoken about the challenges she anticipated when she decided to marry Dharmendra. Coming from a conservative Tamil family, she was aware that the relationship would invite questions, particularly because the actor was already married to Prakash Kaur and had four children.

In her 2022 conversation, Hema recalled reaching a point when she wanted Dharmendra to formalise their relationship. She said she was not looking for material comforts and only wanted his love and companionship.

"There was a time when I had to tell him, 'You better marry me now. You cannot go on like this.' I knew there would be a little problem, but I didn't expect anything else from him-just love. He's always there for me, so what else do I need? I don't need property or money or anything else from him. I just need some love. That's it," she said.

Hema has also maintained that she chose to live separately after marrying Dharmendra because she did not want to disrupt his existing family life. Her comments over the years have offered glimpses into how she navigated a relationship that unfolded under intense public scrutiny.

Dharmendra And Hema Malini's Marriage

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954, when he was 19, before becoming one of Hindi cinema's biggest stars. The couple had four children: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeita Deol and Vijeta Deol.

Dharmendra met Hema Malini on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawaan in 1970. Their professional association eventually developed into a romance, and the two went on to share screen space in several films, including Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Jugnu and Dream Girl.

The actors married in 1980. Their wedding attracted considerable attention because Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur. Reports at the time claimed that Dharmendra and Hema had converted to Islam to marry under Muslim personal law, although Dharmendra later denied the conversion claim. The couple also held a traditional Iyengar ceremony, reflecting Hema's Tamil heritage.

Hema and Dharmendra later welcomed two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Despite their long relationship, the family arrangements remained a subject of public discussion for decades.

What Prakash Kaur Once Said About Hema Malini

In a 1981 interview with Stardust, Prakash Kaur addressed the attention surrounding Dharmendra's relationship with Hema Malini. She defended her husband against criticism and offered a pointed response to those who questioned his choices.

"Why only my husband, any man would have preferred Hema over me. How dare anyone can call my husband a womaniser when half the industry is doing the same thing?" she said.

The remark became one of the most frequently recalled statements from the period, reflecting the public scrutiny faced by the family.

Dharmendra's Death Brought His Family Story Back Into Focus

Dharmendra died in Mumbai on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. The veteran actor, widely known as Bollywood's 'He-Man', had appeared in more than 300 films during his career. He was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital before his death and was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai, where several film personalities gathered to pay their respects.

A prayer meet was held in his memory on November 27 at Mumbai's Taj Lands End hotel.