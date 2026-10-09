'Was Travelling': Hema Malini Regrets Missing Nana Patekar's Last Phone Call

Hema Malini and Nana Patekar never worked in a film but they were in touch. Nana Patekar gave Hema Malini a call just a week ago. But as the senior actor was travelling, she could not pick up the call. After Nana Patekar's sudden death, Hema Malini shared the inicident publicly.

"...He rang a few days back. He spoke to me also. Just about a week back also I had one call, I think. But somehow I missed because I was travelling. So, when I heard today, I was shocked. Our industry, Hindi film and Marathi film industry, has lost such a great actor. He himself was an institution for acting," Hema Malini told IANS.

Hema Malini also mourned his death in an X post.

She wrote, "Today we have lost an icon of the film industry. Nana Patekar, who has carved a place for himself with his unique acting talent and was hailed as a complete institution of histrionics is no more. He is known for his tireless work for the Naam Foundation, always devoted to the betterment of farmers and the underprivileged.

"He has left behind a rich legacy of films in Hindi and Marathi that showcase his great talent in a variety of roles. I loved watching his films and his unique approach to his roles. He too has mentioned that I was his favourite actress in classic cinema.The film industry will surely miss this stawart."

Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Goa home. He was declared dead at 5:20 am.

Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours amid chants of "Nana Amar Rahe" (Long Live Nana) at Donje farmhouse, Pune, on Thursday. Nana Patekar had said that he would like to be cremated at his farmhouse, according to his associates.

Nana Patekar's son Malhar lit the pyre.

Film celebrities including Jackie Shroff, Sajid Nadiadwala and Anil Sharma were present at his funeral, along with several political dignitaries. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also arrived at the actor's native village to pay his last respects.

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