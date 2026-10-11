<i>Ramayana Part 1</i> To Release Worldwide On November 5, Advance Bookings To Open On Dussehra

The makers of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part One have cleared the confusion surrounding the film's release date. The film will arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026, across all premium formats. The announcement was made on Instagram on Sunday, October 11.

Sharing a new poster featuring the lead cast, the makers wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, we celebrate the beginning of a new era. Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai. Namit Malhotra's Ramayana Part 1: In cinemas WORLDWIDE, across all premium formats, from 5th November. Advance bookings open on Dussehra."

The announcement comes amid confusion over the film's release date. The international trailer, distributed by Sony Pictures, had initially listed November 6 as the worldwide release date. Meanwhile, producer Namit Malhotra had said that the film was targeting a Diwali release in India.

Reports also suggested that the film could arrive in Indian cinemas on November 5, with paid previews scheduled for November 4. However, the makers' latest announcement has now confirmed November 5 as the worldwide release date. They have also revealed that advance bookings will open on Dussehra.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part One is one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part epic.

Part 1 of Ramayana is scheduled for a worldwide release this year, while Part 2 will arrive in Diwali 2027. The films will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film will also release in IMAX. Sony Pictures will distribute it globally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will handle distribution in the Hindi-speaking market.

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