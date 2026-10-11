15 Years Later, Ektaa Kapoor Announces <i>The Dirty Picture 2</i>

Fifteen years after The Dirty Picture brought Silk Smitha's story to the big screen, Ektaa Kapoor is ready to revisit the film's world. The producer has confirmed that a sequel is in the works, although she is keeping details about its central character, cast and release date under wraps for now.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Ektaa explained that she has been thinking about the sequel because she now has a story she wants to share with audiences.

"One very big film I'm making is The Dirty Picture 2. I'm planning it after 15 years. This time, I believe there is a story I want to tell. The Dirty Picture was about Silk Smitha. It was about a woman who was condemned for standing up against her sexuality. Ab sexuality is about your choice. Maine kabhi usse victim ki tarah nahi dekha. I saw her as someone who celebrated her sexuality, and the film did so well," she said.

Ektaa added that the upcoming film would also revolve around a person's story but did not disclose who it would be about.

Released in December 2011, The Dirty Picture starred Vidya Balan, Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi and Tusshar Kapoor. Inspired by the life of Silk Smitha, the South Indian actress who appeared in more than 450 films over an 18-year career, the film explored her rise in the entertainment industry and the challenges she faced. Smitha died by suicide at the age of 35 at her home in Chennai.

Vidya won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film. In 2012, the actress spoke about the experience of making the film and said that being part of the project itself was a major reward.

The actor said, "I just knew one thing we all were trying to make a good film as long as you know that nothing is in your control. I was saying to Milan (Luthria- director) that the film has released two months back and now I want to watch the film again. We have such wonderful memories with this film I would be glad to watch this film on DVD."

"I think the biggest award was The Dirty Picture. I got an opportunity to play Silk and to work with this team is the biggest award. Everybody have loved this film and we are grateful for that," she added.

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