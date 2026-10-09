'Nana <i>Chale Gaye, Par Unki Aawaz Reh Jayegi</i>': Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Kohram Co-Actor On <i>Kaun Banega Crorepati</i> Set

Hours after film veteran Nana Patekar died at his Goa home at the age of 75, Amitabh Bachchan paid an emotional tribute to his Kohram co-star. Amitabh Bachchan once hosted Nana Patekar on Kaun Banega Crorepati, where the late actor opened up about why he preferred village life over Mumbai's din and bustle.

In a video message, Amitabh Bachchan is heard saying, "Ek adwitiya kalakar, mitra, subhchintak aur utkrisht samajsebi hamare beech nahi rahe. Ye na keval Bharatiya film udyog ke liye, balki vyaktigat star par, jinka bhi unke saath sampark hua, usko stabdh kar diya. Unki bebaki, sadgi aur sach ko sach kehne ka unka sahas, ye saari baatein unko alag banati thin. Kuch log hamare jeevan se chale jaate hain, par unki awaaz, unke paropkaar, unki seekh reh jaati hain. Nana aisa hi ek insaan the (An unparalleled artist, friend, well-wisher and philanthropist is no more with us. It's not only a huge loss for the film fraternity, but people who were close to him are also stunned. His innocence and the courage to speak the truth set him apart. Some people may leave us, but their teachings, voice and social work stay forever. Nana was one such person)."

"Vyaktigat roop se mera naman. Aapki iss kala ko pranaam, jise aapne poori imaandaari se jiya aur hamein sabko samarpit kiya (It's my personal tribute to him. You dedicated your art and acting to us)," Big B continued.

"KBC ke iss manch par atithi ke roop mein aapka aagman hua; woh shaam hamesha yaadgaar rahegi. Unki baaton ne na sirf hamein prabhaavit kiya, balki jeeti hui dhanraashi ko unhone samarpit kiya; yeh unki samajseva ka udaaharan tha. KBC parivaar ki taraf se unhein ham sabki shraddhaanjali (He once came as a guest on KBC. He didn't only impact me with his words, but he donated his winning money for charity. On behalf of the KBC family, it's our heartfelt tribute to him)," said Bachchan.

The Conversation On KBC

Talking about his love for village life, Nana said, "I am not from the industry. I am from a village, and I work here, then I go back. Main gaon-khede ka hoon, aur wahin ka rahunga; wahin accha lagta hai."

Nana continued, "Just now, when I went inside the room here on the set, I asked Mr Bachchan, 'Why do you work so much? Come, stay in the village for a week. Kamaal ka sukoon hai wahaan.' He told me he works 12 hours a day, and I bow down to him for that."

As the conversation progressed, Amitabh Bachchan asked Nana Patekar what a day in his village would look like. Nana shared, "I wake up in the morning; I have built my own gym there. I have two cows and a bull-no need for anything else; I'm the one who does it all," (laughed). "Breakfast, lunch-I cook all my meals myself. I'm a great cook, actually."

"Once I thought that if my film career didn't work out, I would open a small hotel. But I've received so much more than I ever expected from life, Amit ji. My needs have become simple. In the evenings, I have books-some I've read, others I haven't. I have four to five cupboards full of them. In the city, we have walls; in my village, I have mountains surrounding me, and I live right in the middle of it all. Itni aasaan hai zindagi. There's no alarm clock. The birds wake me up in the morning, and we even have peacocks visiting," Nana added.

Big B was very impressed with Nana's thoughts and praised the Krantiveer actor. He said, "You've truly enchanted me. I must visit you." Nana Patekar responded, "Of course, please come. I always tell my friends that this house is not just mine; it's yours too. It feels like home, so come and stay."

Nana Patekar and Amitabh Bachchan worked together in only one film, Kohram (1999), directed by Mehul Kumar.

Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Goa home. He was declared dead at 5:20 am.

Patekar was found unconscious at his home in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes before declaring him dead.

Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours amid chants of "Nana Amar Rahe" (Long Live Nana) at Donje farmhouse, Pune, on Thursday. Nana Patekar had said that he would like to be cremated at his farmhouse, according to his associates.

Nana Patekar's son Malhar lit the pyre.

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