'<i>Hindi Me Bol, Angrezi Nahi Aati</i>': When Nana Patekar's One-Liner Lit Up Press Meet

Nana Patekar was unpredictable, unapologetic. Some found him 'difficult' to work with, while some said he's the 'easiest' one. But he established a brand of cinema that nobody else could match up to. As the actor died this morning suddenly, old videos have resurfaced.

In one such viral video, a journalist asked Nana Patekar in English. Interrupting him midway, Nana Patekar said, 'Hindi me bol, Angrezi nahi aati (Speak in Hindi. Can't Speak English)'. It was the press meet of Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5. Nana Patekar was joined by Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Dino Morea among others. Nana Patekar's one line made the enire auditorium laugh.

In the film, Nana Patekar played Superintendent Dhagdu Hulgund.

On platforms like Reddit, some users jokingly compared Nana Patekar's casting to Robert Downey Jr. returning as Doctor Doom, calling it an absolute wild card. The Internet discussed how his unique "cranky and angry man" comedic persona added a distinct flavor compared to other veteran actors.

Nana Patekar Death

Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Goa home. He was declared dead at 5:20 am.

Patekar was found unconscious at his home in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital where doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes before declaring him dead.

The filmmaker was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation, popularly known as CPR, an emergency procedure that is performed when someone's heartbeat or breathing stops.

"Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived," Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital told news agency ANI. "A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted."

Nana Patekar's last rites will be performed at his home in Donje village, Pune, this evening.

Also Read | Hunger Taught Nana Patekar Acting, But Stardom Never Changed His Simple Life