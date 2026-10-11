After 'Evil Dead' Remark, Tanushree Dutta Shares New Post On Nana Patekar's Death

Tanushree Dutta has shared a fresh post on Instagram following the death of actor Nana Patekar, days after facing criticism for her 'evil dead' remark about him. The actor, who had accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on a film set years ago, posted a video of herself seeking blessings and spoke about her faith in Mahakal Baba.

In her post, Tanushree claimed that her faith had protected her from multiple attacks on her life. She also expressed doubts about reports of Nana Patekar's death and said she hoped the "evil" in her life was gone for good.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Mahakal Baba ke darbar mein meri astha! He is the one who saved me from the multiple attacks on my life and shielded me from hundreds of maaran kriyas done by Nana and his friends."

She continued, "What a coincidence that I got to visit Mahakal right after such a positive development in my life. Even though I seriously have my doubts on the authenticity of the death news. I really wish and hope truly this evil is dead and gone for good and that all the evils of my life die off one by one."

Tanushree went on to describe her devotion to Mahakal Baba, saying that she had never asked for anything before but was now making a heartfelt request to her gods and goddesses.

"Yehi meri dil se dua hai, Prarthana hai, heartfelt desire hai to Mahakal Baba. Maine inse kabhi kuch nahi maanga. His bhakti and unka ashirvaad hi kaafi tha always mere liye but today I'm asking all my Gods & Goddesses," she wrote.

The actor further said that she wanted all those whom she believes have caused her distress to be gone from her life, including people she accused of supporting them.

"If you love me you will make all the Evils dead that have decided to afflict me and who will not stop unless they are dead. All of them including their flying monkeys and helpers and supporters, jinke shay mein these evils have continued to afflict me."

In the same post, Tanushree expressed deep distress over what she described as persistent conspiracies and negativity. She also made a concerning statement about not wanting to continue living if the situation did not change.

"I cannot fulfill my purpose in the world and I will leave from here if these people still continue to breathe. I want all of them gone and with full confirmation of their demise. I cannot take their extreme negativity and persistent conspiracies anymore," she wrote.

She added, "My ride is coming and unless this wish is fulfilled, I'm not staying on Earth. Its either them or me here on Earth Baba. In fact, in space, I can connect better with you. Earth is overrated and I have no real incentive to continue to live here. Har Har mahadev."

Concluding her message, Tanushree appealed to Mahadev to fulfil her wish, saying that she wanted the world to recognise the strength of her devotion.

"Mahadev, I want you to prove to the world that you love me and how much! For Aeons I have been your devotee. Im demanding this now from you with that birthright. They don't recognise me, but you do, so please accept my humble request," she wrote.

Nana Patekar died of a heart attack in Goa in the early hours of October 8, aged 75.

Tanushree accused actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her when they were shooting a special song for their film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss, during a Zoom interview in 2018. Nana, on the other hand, denied all the claims. She had first made the allegations against the actor in 2008 by filing a complaint with the Cine and TV Artistes Association, but no action was taken as the case was considered a criminal matter.

On October 13, 2018, Tanushree Dutta's advocate, Nitin Satpute, submitted an application at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, saying that actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang be made to undergo narco-analysis, brain-mapping and lie-detector tests.

In June 2019, Nana Patekar was cleared of the sexual harassment charges by the police.

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