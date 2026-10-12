'<i>Ye</i> Anger Issue <i>Kab Se Hua</i>?': When Anil Kapoor Asked Nana Patekar To Change His Image

Nana Patekar died at his home in Goa on October 8 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Old videos of the late actor's interviews and conversations have resurfaced online. In one such viral video, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar are seen discussing Nana's “anger issues”.

In the video, Anil Kapoor says he has never seen Nana Patekar at parties.

“Ek peg hi hai, woh toh ghar mein bhi pee sakta hoon. Party mein kuch ghatiya log hote hain, jo peene ke bahaane aate hain aur ghatiya baatein karte hain. Phir gaali-galauj hoti hai. Aur mera dimaag aisa hai ki do jhaapad laga doon,” Nana says. (It's just a peg; I can drink at home, too. There are some nasty people at parties who come under the pretext of drinking and say nasty things. Then there's abuse. And I have such a temper that I might slap someone.)

“Yeh anger issue kab se hua? Sabko jhaapad maarna thodi hota hai. Pyaar se bhi samjha sakte ho,” Anil Kapoor jokes. (When did this anger issue start? You can't just go around slapping everyone. You can explain things lovingly, too.)

“Woh pyaar se samajhne ki haalat mein hote hain? Nashe mein dhutt hote hain. Unhe wahi bhaasha samajh aati hai,” Nana says. (Are they in a state to understand things said lovingly? They're drunk. They understand only that language.)

“Isliye bahut directors tere saath kaam karna nahi chahte. Jo tu hai nahi, woh kyun banta hai, Nana?” Anil Kapoor asks. (That's why many directors don't want to work with you, Nana. Why do you pretend to be someone you're not?)

“Is umar mein daadhi-vadhi change karke main apna baahari image badal sakta hoon. Par jo main hoon, woh hoon,” Nana Patekar says. (At this age, I can change my outward appearance by changing my beard and such. But I am what I am.)

Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar shared decades-old friendship.

After Patekar's death, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Mera dost mujhe chhodkar chala gaya... pehle Satish aur ab mera Nanya. NANYA, tu achanak bohot jaldi chala gaya... Duniya ka sabse bada kalakaar, humein chhodkar hamesha-hamesha ke liye chala gaya. Bohot miss karunga tujhe, life mein, set par, phone par aur bade parde par (My friend left me. First Satish, then Nanya. Nanya, you left so early. The biggest artiste in the world left us. I will miss you in life, on set, on screen and on phone)."

Anil's daughter Sonam Kapoor wrote, "I'm so sorry dad. You really loved him."

Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar collaborated in films like Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Parinda back in the 1990s. Later they re-kindled their offscreen friendship in the Welcome franchise. Nana Patekar also played a cameo in Anil Kaooor's Subedaar, released this year.

Anil Kapoor's post also referred to the untimely death of Satish Kaushik, who died on March 9, 2023.

In the Welcome franchise Nana as Uday Shetty and Anil Kapoor as Majnu bhaiya became fan-favourite.

Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Goa home. He was declared dead at 5:20 am.

Patekar was found unconscious at his home in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes before declaring him dead.

Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours amid chants of "Nana Amar Rahe" (Long Live Nana) at Donje farmhouse, Pune, on Thursday. Nana Patekar had said that he would like to be cremated at his farmhouse, according to his associates.

Nana Patekar's son Malhar lit the pyre.

Film celebrities including Jackie Shroff, Sajid Nadiadwala and Anil Sharma were present at his funeral, along with several political dignitaries. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also arrived at the actor's native village to pay his last respects.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to Nana Patekar at Pune airport before leaving for Mumbai.

Nana Patekar had finished shoot of Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini before he died. He will also be seen in upcomig films like The Confession Of Mary, Vedanta, Eetha and Kuku Ki Kundali.

Also Read | 'Pehle Satish, Ab Mera Nanya': Anil Kapoor Mourns Loss Of Dear Friends