'Death Doesn't Wipe Out <i>Kaands</i>': Tanushree Dutta Stands By 'Evil Dead' Remark After Nana Patekar's Death

Former Miss India Universe and actor Tanushree Dutta, who accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the set of the 2009 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss, has stuck to her "Evil Dead" remark in a new video message shared on Instagram.

After Nana Patekar's death on October 8 at his Goa home, Tanushree first said she would "preserve" her reactions in a video posted on Instagram. However, her cryptic comment, "Evil Dead," didn't go unnoticed. Late on Thursday night, Tanushree shared another video, claiming she meant it when she said, "Evil is dead."

"Jo wave of negativity mujhe mil rahi hai, kisi ka experience baaki duniya mein alag ho sakta hai. Par mere liye toh woh reality hai. Main gaade murde ukhaadna nahi chahti. Par jisne logon ko pareshan kiya hai, victimize kiya hai, jo kaand kiye hain, marne ke baad woh kya wipe out ho jaata hai? Uska khaata kya band ho jaata hai? (If a person harasses someone, victimises someone, will those incidents be wiped out after his death?)" Tanushree asked.

Calling out trolls and YouTubers for spreading negativity against her, she challenged them, saying that many people wouldn't have borne what she had gone through. "2020 ke baad mere upar jaanleva hamla hua hai. Gunde mere peeche ghoomte the. Meri car ki brake tod di gayi hai (After 2020, there were attacks to kill me; the brakes of my car were damaged, and goons used to chase me)," Tanushree said in the video.

Tanushree was on her way to Lucknow yesterday when she came to know about Nana Patekar's death. She shared a cryptic video saying that the media would be interested in this 'evil dead'.

Hours later, when she was asked by the media at a Lucknow event, she said, "I have no reaction; today, my day is for them, for their event, to make their event a success. Now, what can I say? Jo guzar chuke hain, guzar chuke hain."

#MeToo

Tanushree accused actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her when they were shooting a special song for their film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss in 2009, during a Zoom interview in 2018. Nana, on the other hand, denied all the claims. She had first made the allegations against the actor in 2008 by filing a complaint with the Cine and TV Artistes Association, but no action was taken as the case was considered a criminal matter.

On October 13, 2018, Dutta's advocate, Nitin Satpute, submitted an application at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, saying that actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang be made to undergo narco-analysis, brain-mapping and lie-detector tests.

In June 2019, Patekar was cleared of the sexual harassment charges by the police. Nana Patekar died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Goa home at the age of 75.

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