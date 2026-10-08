"I'll Give My Reaction Once I Figure Out...": Tanushree Dutta On Nana Patekar's Death

Nana Patekar died on October 8 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Now, actor Tanushree Dutta has spoken about his death. However, she mentioned that she does not want to give any reaction as of now.

Tanushree said in a video that she shared on her Instagram Story, "Maine suna hai. I have heard the news. I just... today is my work day. I am going to Lucknow for an event, and I want to focus on that. What an odd day for all this to happen because I am doing a very big event in Lucknow, and it's pretty important for me, and I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do all these lives, post content. Now I am worried that in the evening all the media is going to be interested in this evil dead. So I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reactions I should have. So... definitely condolences to the family..."

According to hospital sources, doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes after he was brought in, but there was no response. The actor was declared dead at 5:20 am.

Tanushree And The #MeToo Controversy With Nana Patekar

Tanushree accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her when they were shooting for a special song in 2009 for their film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss, during a Zoom interview in 2018. Nana, on the other hand, denied all the claims. She had first made the allegations against the actor in 2008 by filing a complaint with the Cine and TV Artistes Association, but no action was taken as the case was considered a criminal matter.

On October 13, 2018, Dutta's advocate Nitin Satpute submitted an application at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, seeking narco-analysis, brain-mapping, and lie-detector tests for actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui, and director Rakesh Sarang.

In June 2019, Patekar was cleared of the sexual harassment charges by the police. The B-Summary report filed by the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai said that the complaint filed by Tanushree could be "malicious" and "out of revenge."

The last rites of Nana Patekar will be held on Thursday evening at his farmhouse in Donaje near Pune. The veteran actor will be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to theatre and cinema.

Also Read: Video: Fan Breaks Down Outside Nana Patekar's Pune Home After His Death