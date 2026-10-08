Video: Fan Breaks Down Outside Nana Patekar's Pune Home After His Death

The death of Nana Patekar on October 8 came as a shock to the film industry and his countless admirers. The veteran actor died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was 75.

Amid an outpouring of grief following his death, a video showed a fan breaking down in tears outside Nana Patekar's Pune residence, Nanachi Wadi, in the Donaje area, as another person tried to console him.

According to hospital sources, doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes after he was brought in, but there was no response. The actor was declared dead at 5:20 am.

The last rites of Nana Patekar will be held on Thursday evening at his farmhouse in Donaje near Pune. The veteran actor will be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to theatre and cinema.

About Nana Patekar

Born on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar established himself as an actor known for his intensity, distinctive dialogue delivery and ability to portray complex and unconventional characters. A recipient of three National Film Awards, he was known for his performances in films such as Natsamrat, Wajood, Parinda, Ab Tak Chhappan, and Yeshwant, among others.

He made his Bollywood debut with the 1978 film Gaman. During the early 2000s, Patekar earned praise for his performances in Shakti: The Power (2002), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Apaharan (2005) and Taxi No. 9211 (2006). He also received widespread acclaim for his comic turn as gangster Uday Shetty in Welcome (2007), a role he reprised in its sequel, Welcome Back (2015).

The actor also appeared in the comedy thriller Housefull 5.

He was also part of the political thriller Raajneeti (2010), which earned him his fifth nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

In 2016, he won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in the Marathi film Natsamrat.

Patekar was also a recipient of the Padma Shri, which was awarded to him in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

He was also known for playback singing in the films Yeshwant (1997), Wajood (1998) and Aanch (2003).

Nana Patekar was last seen publicly four days before his death in Goa's Dona Paula, where he attended and addressed the Samraat Club International installation ceremony.

Also Read: Nana Patekar Dies At 75: Rajinikanth, Paresh Rawal And Others Pay Tribute