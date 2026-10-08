<i>"Jo Guzar Chuke Hain..."</i>: Tanushree Dutta Reacts To Nana Patekar's Death

Hours after she said she would give her reaction once she "figures out" what it's going to be, actor Tanushree Dutta has reacted to Nana Patekar's death, saying "jo guzar chuke hain, guzar chuke hain".

Tanushree Dutta, also former Miss India Universe and a model, was embroiled in a legal tussle with Nana Patekar whom she had accused of sexual harassment and intimidation on the set of the 2009 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss. Her allegations sparked the Indian #MeToo wave, with Nana Patekar denying all her claims.

Nana Patekar, who died on Thursday (October 8) following cardiac arrest at his Goa home at the age of 75, was cleared of all charges by the police in 2019.

Tanushree Dutta was on her way to Lucknow for an event when she found out about the actor's death. At the time, she said Nana Patekar's death came on an "odd day" when she was going to attend a public event in the same evening. Now, the media, she had said, will only be interested in what she had to say about his death.

When asked about her reaction to Nana Patekar's death, the former actor said, "I have no reaction; today, my day is for them, for their event, to make their event a success. Now, what can I say? Jo guzar chuke hain, guzar chuke hain."

Tanushree Dutta then went on to detail the "trouble" she went through in the last five years after she levelled #MeToo allegations against Nana Patekar.

"What I have gone through over the last five years since #MeToo, I have been so troubled. If you look at it from my perspective, the one who has been the victim, the one who has been troubled while the case is ongoing, how much pressure was put on me to withdraw my case? Yet, I did not withdraw it. I was offered bribes, but I still didn't withdraw the case..." she added.

The former beauty queen claimed that Nana Patekar "got the case closed", and that he was "not proven right".

"It's not like we didn't have all the evidence. On the very day our main witness's evidence was to be submitted in court, the judge closed the case. Think about it: it took us five years to convince a prime witness. She used to get threats; our prime witness, who was my hairdresser, submitted an affidavit in court... It took five years to convince her. She used to get threats from PCOs, and people would show up at her house..." she alleged.

Tanushree Dutta also claimed that Nana Patekar was "arrogant" and kept "troubling her".

"... What is true is true, and I am saying that my prime witness's affidavit... Usually, an affidavit is submitted first -- you can check, an affidavit from my prime witness is submitted in court, but on the day that affidavit was to be presented, the day we were going to win the case, that very day the case was closed. So, he was a very arrogant man, and God himself ended his life because he wasn't stopping. That devil wasn't stopping; he kept troubling me continuously..."

Her comments came just before Nana Patekar's state funeral at his Pune farmhouse.

Also Read | Why Nana Patekar Had 'A Stack Of Firewood' Ready For His Own Funeral